Friday shooting in Little Rock leaves 1 person in critical condition

One person was in critical condition Friday afternoon after a shooting south of Interstate 630 about a mile west of Little Rock Central High School, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police.

Police were on the scene at 18th and Pine streets, where one person was shot, the post states.

That intersection is about a block west of Stephens Elementary School and six blocks south of the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Substation.

No further information was provided about the victim, nor was any suspect information available.

The city's dispatch log shows a report of a shooting at that location at 3:24 p.m.