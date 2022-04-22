Go-kart track plans expand to mini-golf

Level5 Architecture presented an update of the go-kart entertainment facility design at the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency meeting on Tuesday. With 3D renderings, architectural site plans and floor layouts, officials were excited to see progression on one of the many Go Forward Pine Bluff initiatives.

The Pine Bluff City Council approved a total of $850,000 back in February for the construction of an electric go-kart track, which will be located at 2100 East Harding.

Level5 Architecture officials said the plans include the design of the entertainment facility, the construction of the track and an added bonus: an 18-hole mini-golf course.

The projected building plans also included party rooms and a dual restaurant.

Hosea Jackson of 1911 Construction, whose company will construct the facility, said he suggested the mini-golf course be added and that the design of the kitchen serve multiple purposes.

"It will definitely bring some profitability to it, even to the bar area," he said.

Jackson said ideas floating around have been a pizza parlor on one side and kitchen menu items like chicken and fish on the other side. He also suggested sip and paint activities at the go-kart facility location.

Working with the existing buildings, the layout of the facility will flow seamlessly, according to the floor plan map. As you walk through the entrance you will be greeted by the front desk, which will be designed to control access to the remainder of the facility.

According to officials, the business operational plan will be up to the facility operator on how profits will proceed. "Is it $20 and all you can ride or is it you pay $5 every time you want to ride? It's going to go back to the operator of what that business plan is going to look like," officials said.

Chandra Griffin, PBURA Executive Director, said she has talked to an investor who is interested in operating the go-kart track.

There will be two party rooms with a mobile wall that will open up to accommodate a larger party if needed. As you continue through the entertainment facility you will enter the arcade area of about 20 arcade games and two air hockey tables.

A restaurant bar will be centrally located with indoor/outdoor space and customer service.

A hut and storage area will be on-site for the golf and go-kart storage.

The golf course will sit toward the front of the entertainment park on Harding Street.

The go-kart track is set up for 18 karts.

An estimated construction budget presented in the past by Level5 was around $2.5 million, but with the rise in material costs and other factors that number could increase.

PBURA president Jimmy Dill liked the miniature golf concept but hopes it is on a larger scale than what was in Pine Bluff before.

Dill pointed out only about 75% of the property was being used when viewing the site plans and felt the miniature golf course could be expanded.

It was noted that the further you go into the tree line the closer you get to drainage ditches.

Gilmore said they would like to continue forward with development plans.

"My biggest thing would be to get the construction budget tightened up and figure out from the funding perspective, what's going to happen," he said.

To cut costs, Griffin recommended Urban Renewal handle as many demos as possible at the site where only two of the four existing buildings will be used.

"This is something we could be working on now, especially since that's all concrete," she said. "When we're down for weather, they can still get over there and get some things done."