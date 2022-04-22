Golden Lion golfers claim 2nd in SWAC

FLOWOOD, Miss. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's golf team earned a second-place finish at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship at the Refuge Golf Course.

The Golden Lions came in the final round in second place, down four strokes before tying the scorecard with Texas Southern in the final three holes before the Tigers pulled out with the win.

The Golden Lions finished three strokes back at the three-day 54-hole tournament with a final score of 889 (294, 291, and 304).

Jamie Moliner was top of the leaderboard throughout the tournament, shooting 219 (plus-3), finishing fifth after being named All-SWAC.

Teammate Joshua McCray tied his teammate Patrick Mwendapole for sixth place, shooting 221 (plus-6). McCray and Mwendapole were also named to the SWAC All-Conference team.

On the final day, Grayson Martin had one of the best rounds out of any Golden Lion, shooting 229 (plus-13) to place 13th. Justin Lee rounded out UAPB's scorecard, placing 27th, shooting 238 (plus-22).

"I felt our team played hard, but they're very disappointed because they came in as a group expected to bring home the championship trophy," said UAPB head men's golf coach Roger Totten. "Over the last three years, we've been knocking on the door, especially being one of the top-eight HBCUs in the country.

Closing out the tournament, Totten was also named coach of the Year by the conference. This award marks the third time that Totten has won in the last four years.

"It's a great honor to be named by your peers," said Totten. "This shows the positive light of what we're doing with the golf program here at UAPB and the type of student-athletes we're recruiting."

NEXT UP

Following the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships, the Golden Lions will prepare for the PGA National Minority Championship, May 2-4 in Philadelphia.