Gravette recognized as Trendsetter City at conference

GRAVETTE -- Arkansas Business magazine recognized Gravette as a 2021 Trendsetter City on March 27 at the 2022 Municipal League Winter Conference.

Gravette was a winner in the Tourism Development/Creative Culture category for cities with a population under 5,000.

Other winners in the under 5,000 population category were Eureka Springs, which won in the Environmental/Green Management Practices category, and Lonoke in the Education/Workforce Development Category. Marshall received an Honorable Mention award for both Tourism Development/Creative Culture and for Wellness and Fitness.

Awards were also given to cities with populations between 5,000 and 20,000 and those with populations over 20,000 at the annual conference held in Little Rock.

Gravette also won the Don A. Zimmerman Pinnacle Award for its Main Street revitalization program. The trophy was presented to finance director Carl Rabey, who was present to accept the award. This is the highest award given to cities by the Arkansas Municipal League. The Pinnacle Award winner is chosen from among Trendsetter Cities in all categories.

The Trendsetter City program was created to honor cities throughout Arkansas that have gone above and beyond to improve lifestyles, infrastructure and wellness within their communities. Honorees are chosen by an outside panel of judges. This year's program was presented by Crews and Associates and sponsored by the Arkansas Municipal League, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, the Associated Industries of Arkansas and Crafton Tull.

Applications for the 2022 program are now being accepted through Aug. 31. For more information on the Trendsetter City Awards program, visit www.ArkansasBusiness.com/Trendsetter or contact awards events and marketing lead Kelli Roy at Kroy@abpg.com or 501-455-0336.