Highly recruited TE adds Arkansas offer during visit

Sophomore tight end Tayvion Galloway arrived in Fayetteville late Wednesday night and he left Thursday with an offer from Arkansas.

Galloway, 6-5, 230 pounds, of Chillicothe, Ohio, had offers from Michigan, Purdue, LSU, Michigan State, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia and several other programs prior to his trip to Fayetteville.

“I had a great time at Arkansas,” said Galloway, who is being recruited by Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains. “They showed lots of love to me and also my brother, who accompanied me. I ate lunch with Coach Loggains and also talked football with him.

"I also sat down with Coach (Sam) Pittman, who ultimately offered me.”

On3.com rates Galloway as a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 tight end and No. 161 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He said Pittman impressed him during their meeting.

“Really just how cool the head coach was. We had a good talk at the end of my visit before I left,” Galloway said. “Just was talking about his life and how he got to where he was now.”