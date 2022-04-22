Home Movies

"Slow Horses" (TV-MA, 41-53 minutes, Apple TV +) A darkly humorous six-episode espionage series, based on a novel by the same name by Mick Herron, follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known none too fondly as Slough House, led by fellow career-ender Jackson Lamb (a marvelously seedy Gary Oldman). With Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden; directed by James Hawes.

"As They Made Us" (R, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand) Alternately comedic and cringe-worthy, this well-cast drama follows Abigail (Dianna Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to find sanity in her dysfunctional family. Her father, Eugene (Dustin Hoffman), has a degenerative condition that he and his wife, Barbara (Candice Bergen), refuse to accept. Her brother, Nathan (Simon Helberg), has been estranged from the family for decades. A dedicated fixer, Abigail attempts to mend relationships before it's too late. Written and directed by Mayim Bialik.

"The Sound of Scars" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+) This intimate, affecting documentary follows three lifelong friends who overcame domestic violence, substance abuse and depression to form Brooklyn-based Life of Agony, one of the most influential bands in its genre, led by the first openly transgender singer in the 1990s. Directed by Leigh Brooks.

"The Garcias" (TV-PG, 26 minutes, HBO Max) A 10-episode HBO sitcom series (a revival of popular Nickelodeon series "The Brothers Garcia") that chronicles an American family based in San Antonio who gather for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico. With Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon; creator and executive producer is Jeff Valdez, who also directs three episodes.

"Charlotte" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, in theaters) A sweet but too simple animated bio-pic of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of the Second World War and defies all odds to create a masterpiece before being murdered at the age of 26 in Auschwitz. Animated with the voices of Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard, Jim Broadbent, Brenda Blethyn, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Strong; directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana.

"Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story" (not rated, 1 hour, 35 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) Nicola Adams, a Black gay member of the working class, became the first woman ever to win an Olympic Gold medal for boxing in London in 2012, then did it again in Rio 2016. This inspired documentary concerns how she overcame the odds and made history. Directed by Helena Coan.

"Ride Till I Die" (not rated, 1 hour, 38 minutes, On Demand) A unique documentary describing the novel life of bull rider Ricky Ringer, who escaped his troubled upbringing in Davie, Fla., to become a successful bull rider who nevertheless was able to win a championship on the pro circuit, a goal he continues to pursue despite multiple injuries and scars, accompanied by his son Lil' Ricky and fellow rider Ernie Courson. Directed by Tony Rammos, with music by David Merulla.

"When We Were Bullies" (not rated, 36 minutes, HBO and HBO Max) This short documentary explores the inner demon in all of us with guidance from filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt. He tracks down members of his fifth-grade class and fifth-grade teacher in Brooklyn to see what they remember from a bullying incident many of them participated in 50 years ago, illuminated with archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews.