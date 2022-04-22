Hungarian meets pope in 2nd visit within year

VATICAN CITY -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday as the war in Ukraine and the millions of refugees it has created cast a shadow over two leaders who have long sought closer ties with Russia.

The 45-minute meeting was the second between Francis and Orban in less than a year.

On Thursday, a smiling Francis showed his appreciation for the welcome Hungary had provided to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. He gave Orban a medallion of St. Martin and said he chose it specifically to honor Hungary's reception of refugees.

Hungary has emerged as a major transit country for the war's refugees. More than 476,000 people have entered the country's territory from Ukraine since the conflict began eight weeks ago, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Francis and Orban laughed frequently during Thursday's encounter. When it was time for them to part, the pope told the prime minister in English: "May God bless you, your family and Hungary." Orban replied "Your Holiness, we are waiting for you," an apparent reference to Francis' plans to return to Hungary for a pastoral visit sometime in the future.





While Orban's government adopted anti-immigration policies in the past, it said it would welcome all those fleeing Ukraine and provide them with food, accommodation and the opportunity to work. That contrasts with Europe's last wave of refugees.

When over 1 million people, mostly from Iraq and Syria, arrived in the European Union in 2015, Orban ordered the construction of a razor-wire fence along Hungary's southern border and put up legal roadblocks to asylum-seekers.

Orban's visit to the Vatican was his first foreign trip since he and his right-wing Fidesz party won Hungary's April 3 national election, and the destination represented a departure from what has become his tradition following past elections.

Orban has long pursued close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in recent weeks refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow their transfer across the Hungary-Ukraine border. The Hungarian government also has lobbied heavily against expanding EU sanctions to include a ban on Russian energy imports, on which Hungary is dependent.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Pope Francis waves as he leaves his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

