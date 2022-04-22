Landslide causes forest road closure

Ouachita National Forest officials have temporarily closed off Forest Service Road 19 in Scott County because recent inclement weather caused a landslide, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.

The landslide occurred 2.5 miles north of the Forest Road 178 and Forest Road 19 junction in the Ouachita National Forest, according to the Forest Service.

Forest Service Road 19, near the Logan County town of Booneville, is about 3.7 miles from Knopper's Ford, the Forest Service said.

Poteau-Cold Springs District Ranger James Johnson said officials are assessing the situation and will re-open the road when it is safe to travel. Meanwhile, he said, the public should find an alternate route while traveling in the Ouachita National Forest. The forest consists of nearly 1.8 million acres in 12 Arkansas counties and two Oklahoma counties,.

More information is available from the Poteau-Cold Spring Ranger District's office at (479) 675-4743.