Queries for Sanders

Does Arkansas really need a political spin doctor for a governor? What qualifications does Sarah Sanders bring to the table to govern such a large business? Is she spinning her way into politics because she has a strong desire to lift the state of Arkansas up from the lower levels of ratings in most national categories? Or does she believe, through experience, that she can take information and spin it into ear candy? What is her true motivation?

We know she can say no to CNN and the radical left, but can she say no to the radical right, the ones who want to destroy the very government she wants to lead? What is her plan to improve the health of Arkansans, the poverty, the crime, the infrastructure?

With the world on the edge of World War III, with America on fire (man-made and natural), with cities under water, with homes and businesses being blown away by tornadoes, with supply-chain disruptions, with food shortages and out-of-control inflation, do we need a spin doctor to tell us everything will be OK? Or do we need a mechanic to get to work?

I have one question in response to the candidate's ad: Where's the beef?

DAVID BURROW

Fayetteville

Didn't pay that much

The writer of the levees article in the Perspective section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on March 27 quoted a historian saying that cotton pickers were paid "six cents a pound, standard wages for first picking in 1930." I believe he far overstated wages.

I read (in, I believe, the Encyclopedia of Arkansas) that the standard wage in 1930 for picking cotton was 60 cents per hundredweight (per hundred pounds). I believe the historian confused that figure with the 6 cents per pound, a far more inflated figure.

When I was picking cotton from 1956 to 1967, I was paid 3 cents per pound. Not many folks that I knew of could earn $18 per day, even in those years, picking cotton.

THOMAS NISWONGER

Conway

Parsing the dialogue

I am so tired of hearing a politician reaching for my vote by saying "I'll fight for you." I want to hear that candidate say "I'll get results for you." Fighting generates no results.

I am also tired of hearing politicians conflate investing with spending. Investments are only that if they produce a return ... that is, a result. Most of our governmental largesse envisions a "hope" (and usually that hope is that it garners votes), not a result, so it is just spending, not investing.

TOM PETILLO

Hot Springs