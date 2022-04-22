Little Rock police investigating homicide at home off John Barrow; man arrested

LITTLE ROCK -- Police arrested a man on Wednesday who is charged in the killing of a woman at a house in Little Rock's John Barrow neighborhood, according to a Twitter post.

Little Rock police arrested Jeremy Bass late Wednesday, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Bass is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a woman at a residence in the 2400 block of Alicia Court, the post stated.

That address is just west of John Barrow Road, near Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

Edwards could not provide the victim's name or age but said he expected to release more information soon.

The city's dispatch log showed a report of a shooting in progress at 2408 Alicia Court at 2:40 p.m.