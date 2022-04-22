Multicultural festival planned for Saturday on Bentonville square

BENTONVILLE -- A festival celebrating different cultures in Bentonville will be held Saturday, according to a news release from Downtown Bentonville Inc.

The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Task Force and Downtown Bentonville are sponsoring Bentonville Together: A Multicultural Community Celebration. The festival takes place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday on the downtown square.

The festival will showcase and celebrate the music, dancing, food and art of the diverse cultures that call Bentonville home, according to the release.

No tickets are required for the festival.



