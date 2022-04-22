Tyson to replace

Tyson Foods is investing $208 million to build a poultry rendering plant near Hanceville, Ala.

The new facility, expected to be ready next year, is replacing Tyson's River Valley Ingredients plant, which was destroyed in a fire over the summer.

Tyson said it will retain the 124 employees from the older plant during the two-year construction period.

The 121,000-square-foot rendering plant, which will break down and cook poultry parts into usable proteins and fats, is Tyson's largest investment in Hanceville to date.

Poultry processors and food companies have come to rely on similar facilities to achieve corporate sustainability goals.

"This facility has provided hundreds of jobs in Cullman County for years and the new plant will continue that legacy," Jeff Clemons, commission chairman of Cullman County, said in a written statement.

The night of the fire, dozens of fire departments responded to the blaze to help limit the damage. Tyson supported several of them for their efforts.

Shares of Tyson fell less than 1%, or 61 cents, to close Thursday at $97.79.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas milk production was down 24% in the first quarter of 2022 when compared with the same period a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The state's milk cows produced 13 million pounds of milk for the January through March period, down from 17 million pounds a year ago. The state's first-quarter milk production was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a recent news release. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

The average number of milk cows on the state's farms during the first quarter stood at 4,500, down 500 head from the same period in 2021 but unchanged from the previous quarter.

Nationwide, milk production totaled 56.3 billion pounds for the first quarter, down 1% from the same period in 2021. The average number of dairy cows was 9.38 million head, down 85,000 from the same period a year ago but unchanged when compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

-- John Magsam

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 801.17, down 8.82.

"Equities opened higher on positive quarterly earnings reports but reversed course early in the session to close sharply lower as interest rate fears were reinforced by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that a 50 basis point hike 'will be on the table for the May meeting,'" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

