Oden man convicted of murder, stuffing victim in car trunk, sentenced to 75 years

HOT SPRINGS -- An Oden man charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Montgomery County man who was found in his trunk after a pursuit by a Garland County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to 75 years in prison Monday.

Keith Edward Ashlock, 61, who has remained in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond since his arrest April 30, 2019, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to an amended charge of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmy Fryar, 65, and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Ashlock also pleaded guilty to a second felony charge of abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 15 years, with the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 75 years.

Garland County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro said the range on the murder charge for Ashlock was increased because of his status as a habitual offender with more than four prior felony convictions.

Petro said she consulted the victim's family and they approved of the plea agreement, noting even with the eventual possibility of parole "given his age, it's effectively a life sentence."

Additional felony and misdemeanor charges of fleeing in a vehicle and on foot, first-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations were withdrawn or adjudicated by time served.

Ashlock's prior convictions include in 1983 in Ventura County, Calif., for lewd and lascivious acts and soliciting a lewd act; in 1990 in Fresno County, Calif., for driving under the influence with three prior offenses; in 1999 in Ventura County for battery with serious injury; in 2008 in Garland County for possession of crack cocaine; in 2010 in Garland County for first-degree criminal mischief and residential burglary; and in 2014 in Pulaski County for residential burglary.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 3:30 a.m.April 30, 2019, Deputy Aaron Bowerman attempted a traffic stop on a Cadillac with an improper license plate, but the vehicle quickly turned into Hamilton Pointe Condos, 5000 Central Ave., crashing through the metal gate at the entrance.

The vehicle continued through the condominium area until coming to a stop at the dead-end of the street. The driver, later identified as Ashlock, fled the car with the engine running. A Hot Springs police K-9 was brought in and located Ashlock hiding behind a chimney on the upstairs deck of one of the condos.

He initially refused to come down, so deputies called first responders to bring a ladder and were able to get him off the roof after a two-hour standoff.

During an inventory of the vehicle prior to towing, deputies discovered the body of Fryar under a tarp in the trunk. It was noted the victim had "what appeared to be a puncture wound to the back of the neck at the base of the skull."

There was a large amount of blood on the body and in the trunk. Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley removed the victim's wallet and found an ID card with the name Jimmy Fryar and a photo that matched the victim.

At the detention center, Ashlock initially gave a false name but eventually admitted his true identity before demanding an attorney, so no further questions were asked.

Fryar's daughter told investigators later that day she had not seen her father in about two weeks but believed he was staying with "a buddy of his" in Montgomery County. She only knew the friend as "Peak or some similar name." A check of Ashlock's criminal history revealed numerous aliases including one listed as "Keat" or "Keit."

Preliminary findings from the autopsy of Fryar on May 2, 2019, indicated there were "a minimum of 16 stab wounds to the upper back and neck" and blunt force trauma to his head. The stab wounds were believed to have occurred while the victim was alive. He also had multiple broken ribs and was believed to have died within minutes of the accumulated injuries. The time of death was estimated at around 48 hours prior to the autopsy.

Deputy Austin Thompson provided a statement that Ashlock told him he had stabbed the victim during an argument at Ashlock's residence after Fryar refused to leave. Ashlock said he put Fryar's body in the trunk and "just drove around" until he was pulled over and "panicked" trying to evade law enforcement.

Ashlock pleaded innocent to all the charges July 1, 2019, in circuit court, and on Feb. 26, 2020, his attorney, Clay Janske, filed a motion for a mental evaluation. On June 29, 2020, Ashlock was found fit to proceed based on the findings of the evaluation by the Arkansas State Hospital and a trial was later set, but continued several times.