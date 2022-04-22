BASKETBALL

Middleton out two weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks announced Thursday that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI earlier that day and that they would offer their next status update on him in "approximately two weeks." That likely knocks him out at least for the rest of the Bucks-Bulls series, which is tied 1-1. If the series goes the full seven games, it would end May 1. The Bucks' injury report for the game Friday doesn't include forward Bobby Portis, an indication he should be available to play after missing most of Game 2 with a right eye abrasion. Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) took a hit to the face from Chicago's Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter as both players were going after a rebound.

BASEBALL

Nats place reliever on IL

The Washington Nationals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right pronator strain and promoted right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from Triple-A Rochester. Harvey, 27, has appeared in four games this season, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on March 22. Ramirez, who turns 32 on May 2, is 33-40 with a 4.37 ERA in 216 career major league games. He pitched seven scoreless innings over five appearances for Rochester.

JUCO players suspended

A Texas junior college baseball conference has suspended a pitcher for four games after he tackled an opposing batter after a home run, and the batter also was suspended for two games because he was ejected for taunting. The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Thursday it suspended both players and many more from both teams due to the resulting brawl. Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field. Weatherford officials have said Woodward could face expulsion from school as the play caught widespread online attention. The league suspended for two games "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field. It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.

TENNIS

Djokovic in Serbia semis

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday. Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second and then won the final four games of the decider in what was just his sixth match of the year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion stretched his winning streak against compatriots to 10 matches going back to a loss to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid in 2012.

Big showdown in Germany

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek. It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu's first match against a top 10 opponent. Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She's currently ranked 12th.