100 years ago

April 22, 1922

MORRILTON -- In accord with recent city ordinances, war has begun on the mosquito here. Charlie Clerget has been employed to destroy all breeding places and already has closed several old wells. The council has set aside the week of April 24-30 as Clean Up Week.

50 years ago

April 22, 1972

• The Little Rock School District and the professional negotiations committee of the Little Rock Classroom Teachers Association were unable Friday to agree on a mediator in their salary dispute. The two sides, represented by Dr. Paul R. Fair, deputy administrator, and W. Jack Godbey, chairman of the negotiations committee, prepared an application to be sent to the federal Mediation and Conciliation Service seeking the appointment of a federal mediator in the dispute... The teachers seek a minimum starting salary of $6,400, $100 more than offered by the School Board.

25 years ago

April 22, 1997

• Circuit judges want to see more details about ankle-bracelet home monitoring before endorsing the program for the overcrowded Pulaski County jail. The monitoring program would allow judges to sentence certain nonviolent inmates to "house arrest." Inmates would be fitted with an ankle-bracelet monitor that would alert officials if the prisoner strayed a certain distance from home. In a meeting Monday with five circuit judges, Sheriff Randy Johnson touted home monitoring as a tool to manage an ever-burgeoning jail population. "This weekend, we reached an all-time population high of 1,160 inmates," Johnson told the judges... Johnson said it costs the county on average $27-$28 a day to house an inmate. Vendors have indicated home monitoring would cost an estimated $8 per inmate per day. Johnson also said that prisoners would pay for ankle monitoring, so there would be no cost to the county. Some of the judges were skeptical... The judges said one cause for concern was the failure of a similar pilot program the county tried in 1989-90. That program resulted in a high cost per inmate, missing money, allegations of nepotism, and an audit report showing it violated more than a dozen federal and local operating guidelines.

10 years ago

April 22, 2012

BATESVILLE -- Jennifer Cannon, Title III coordinator/advising specialist at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, was recently named 2012 recipient of the National Academic Advising Association Region 7 Excellence in Advising-Outstanding Advising Administrator Award. The Outstanding Advising Administrator category recognizes individuals whose primary role at their institution is the administrator responsible for the delivery of advising services to students. According to the nomination by Debbie Wyatt, academic adviser for Career Pathways at UACCB, Cannon has been a fundamental player in helping move UACCB from a faculty-centered advising model to a split model utilizing faculty and professional staff to offer intrusive advising to students.