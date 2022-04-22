



A large apartment in a Parisian high rise (with a distant view of the Seine) is the locus point for a trio of young, searching characters in Jacque Audiard's film, "Paris, 13th District," very loosely based on several short stories from the graphic novelist Adrian Tomine to craft its interwoven narrative.

The apartment belongs to the grandmother of a pretty French Chinese woman, Emilie (Lucie Zhang), who lives there after the elderly woman, stricken with Alzheimer's, is moved into a nearby nursing home. Searching for a roommate, she interviews a striking man named Camille (Makita Samba), who works as a teacher at a nearby high school, as he studies for his doctorate in literature. Emilie initially wanted a female roommate (she assumed he was a woman, based on his name, in their email exchange), but nevertheless, allows him to move in, and very shortly thereafter they begin sleeping together, at least briefly.

Soon, she has developed feelings for him, while Camille, himself a sort of sexual gadabout with repressed feelings of grief after the passing of his mother, resists such romantic impulses, and instead lays down firm new boundaries between them, before bringing a new girlfriend home with him, to Emilie's consternation. Eventually, he moves out unceremoniously, explaining to Emilie that while she is clearly in love with him, he does not feel likewise (in this way, Audiard presents us with a nearly perfect, dispassionate Frenchman trope).

Next to move into the now-empty place is Nora (Noemie Merlant), a 33-year-old woman from Bordeaux, in her second year of a nearby law school. One evening, looking for a bit of fun, she gets dolled up, puts on a blonde wig, and attends a big spring break party on campus to dance and cavort with her younger classmates. Unbeknownst to her, however, in the wig, she bears more than a passing resemblance to a well-established porn star named Amber Sweet, a fact not at all lost on a gaggle of frat bro types at the party, who take selfies with her and spread the word that the older classmate from their Criminal Law class is, in fact, in the business.

Aghast and humiliated, Nora drops out of school, and instead takes up a job at a local small real-estate office, now led by Camille (he claims to be helping out a friend), having quit his teaching job due to the deplorable conditions of the schools. He, in turn, develops strong feelings for Nora, who spends her off hours connecting with the real Amber Sweet (Jehenny Beth), via live sex cam at first, until they develop a real connection together. As this is going on, Camille reaches out to the once-spurned Emilie, now doing most of her "dating" via brief hook-up app encounters, to reconnect as friends, allowing himself the opportunity to complain about Nora's peculiar distance from him.

Essentially, the film is a character study of self-absorption and alienation. Everybody yearns for deeper connection, but can't find it within themselves to actually achieve it. Shot in stark black and white, and quick to strip away pretense (and the clothing) of its primary characters, Audiard's film is also an exhibition of the sort of grand fluctuations of youth, where everybody is trying to define themselves through their messy interpersonal relationships.

There are a couple of smaller subplots -- Camille's stuttering teenage sister, Eponine (Camille Leon-Fucien), wants to try her hand at stand-up comedy, a notion her older brother very much disproves of; Emilie offers reduced rates to yet another new renter in exchange for the young woman going to visit her grandmother in her place -- that seem more potentially engaging than the primary narratives, but instead are allowed to peter out without much traction.

Audiard meanwhile entwines the narratives to the near breaking point -- while never beyond the scope of possibility, things move rather decidedly to address specific thematic needs -- but more curiously, he eschews author Tomine's (far more French seeming) post-modernist stylings (in which things are almost always left heart-achingly unresolved) for a more determined sense of closure, to middling results.

Like Raymond Carver and other minimalists, Tomine's genius lies in his ability to get across an enormous amount of emotional pathos in seemingly simple exchanges that somehow add up to a far more potent wallop than you expect. Audiard, in his adaptation, uses the basic story ideas -- a woman mistaken for a porn star; a shy girl with a stutter wanting to do stand-up comedy -- and with them creates a tableau of emotionally damaged lives, all flitting about the same light source, as a hive of bugs around a camping lantern. That things are neatly sewn up by the end somewhat betrays the source material and makes the film seem far less evocative than it might have been. Quel dommage.

More News

‘Paris, 13th District’

85 Cast: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noemie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Leon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, Anaide Rozam

Director: Jacques Audiard

Rating: R

Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

In French with English subtitles

Playing theatrically and available On Demand through Amazon Prime, Apple TV + and other streaming services



