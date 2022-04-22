Paul Cauthen struts into George’s Majestic Lounge

"Hot Dog Holly Golly Dag Nabbit." Paul Cauthen is strutting into Fayetteville tonight in support of his newest album, "Country Coming Down." His deep voice, plus his loud and audacious country music sold out George's Majestic Lounge.

Often compared to Hank Williams Jr. and Sturgill Simpson with a little bit of Tom Jones, Cauthen's is more than a larger-than-life persona. He manages to write incredibly catchy, hilarious songs with a lot of skill. More than style over substance, his songwriting skills match those of Bo Burnham in his cheeky turns of phrase coupled with a variety of musical styles, but above all he's "Country as ...." Well, if you know, you know! For more information on Paul Cauthen, check out paulcauthenmusic.com.

ELSEWHERE

• The Ozark Mountain Daredevils perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($49-$69) at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. theaud.org.

• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian open the season at 7 p.m. today ($35 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Jude Brothers, McKain Lakey and Creekbed Carter Hogan perform at 7 p.m. today ($15) at Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. Registration required on Eventbrite. Proof of registration, vax required. facebook.com/events/1620480094997438

• Doomsday starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with Vore, The Black Moriah, Miss Misery, Spare the Dead, Endfall, Mud Lung and Gallowwalker ($20 and up) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. doomsdayatpsl.com.

• Jackie Darlene plays at 6 p.m. today at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict.

• Mud Lung, Stash Hag, Ghost Hollow and Heldtight perform at 8 p.m. today at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. https://www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Dusty Slay has a Sunday show starting at 6 p.m. April 24 ($27.50) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

