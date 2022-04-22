PB's comprehensive plan outlined

Riding a wave of excitement from a major funding announcement, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington shared the good news of millions of dollars going toward improving flood drainage at the start of a town hall on a comprehensive plan for the city Thursday evening at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Improvements to the drainage system, for which Pine Bluff has just been allocated $32 million in federal funding, is a key part of the seven planning elements for the city: growing, cleanup, support, investment, focus, telling others, and strengthening Pine Bluff.

"Core areas of the city experienced flooding to the degree that cars even stalled in places," Washington said. "It's a dangerous situation, I might say, but for a city to thrive and grow, drainage has to be in place because nobody wants to stay in an area where their homes may be susceptible to flooding."

Civil engineering firm Crafton Tull presented the plan to interested citizens. Dave Roberts, the firm's senior vice president of planning and business development, emphasized the need for the plan's implementation, adding the plan gives city leaders a matrix of timeframes from as little as one to three years and a list of things to do from the start.

Roberts said the hiring of a city planner would be crucial to the implementation of the plan within the first three years.

"I think a city planner will be able to dive into that implementation section and really help guide that as new developments come online," he said. "I think that person could keep track with what's happening as growth continues."

Pine Bluff will have to hire a city planner "at some point" to implement the plan properly, Washington said. For now, the city has relied on the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, which has a copy of the comprehensive plan on its website, searpc.com.

"We don't have anyone or any individual department that has time to devote to that, and that person has to be dedicated just to laying out the plan for the city," Washington said. "It's what cities who are up and moving have done.

Washington added cleaning the city is crucial to the comprehensive plan, which the city council approved March 7. Many projects to help beautify Pine Bluff don't take much money, she stressed.

"A crucial part of that plan is looking at the vacant areas and how we need to do the infill," Washington said. "I think the critical part is building houses. If we're going to grow this population, we have to have houses and apartments, whether they be single-family, multi-family houses, to put them in neighborhoods and downtown. And when we say neighborhoods, we mean in every ward of the city."