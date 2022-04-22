Pine Bluff job fair puts seekers and hiring employers together

About 60 businesses and public entities were looking for the next great hires Thursday during the Pine Bluff Job Fair at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event was sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff School District representatives talk with a job fair patron. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies look for the next team member. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

