Pine Bluff job fair puts seekers and hiring employers together

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:46 a.m.
Jefferson Regional employees talked with potential team members. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

About 60 businesses and public entities were looking for the next great hires Thursday during the Pine Bluff Job Fair at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event was sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff.

  photo  Pine Bluff School District representatives talk with a job fair patron. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
  
  photo  Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies look for the next team member. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
  
  photo  Representatives from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruit applicants. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
  

