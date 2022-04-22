PREP SOFTBALL: Beeman hurls Rogers past Bentonville West

ROGERS -- With state tournament positioning on the line, Ella Beeman knew she needed a strong pitching performance against Bentonville West on Thursday.

The Rogers junior right-hander rose to the occasion, throwing a seven-inning shutout and lifting the Lady Mounties to a 4-0 victory over the Lady Wolverines at Mounties Athletic Complex.

"She moved the ball just really well," Rogers softball Coach Mike Harper said. "The fact that she was able to mix speeds speeds today better and place the riseball where she wanted it, she just did great today.

"I'm also really proud that we didn't make any errors. They put a lot of balls in play, and we took care of those. They're a good team and they're going to go deep in the tournament, so it was great to get a quality win"

Coming into the game Rogers (13-3, 9-1 6A-West) held a one-game lead over West (14-8, 7-3) for second place in the conference.

Beeman was quick to credit her teammates for playing stellar defense behind her.

"I'm really proud of how our defense came out," she said. "We improved a lot on foul balls, tracking down pop flys, and played much more like a team today. Knowing they they've seen me before, I knew I had to come out stronger than the first time, because they know my pitches."

She pitched a complete game, allowing only four hits on 104 pitches and struck out five in the win.

It was an offensive stalemate for both teams early. Rogers got its first runner when Ashlyn Hulett squeezed a perfectly placed bunt single and used her speed to get on base. She used her quickness to steal both second and third in the next two pitches, which allowed Sydney Smith to send her home on a sacrifice fly.

The Lady Mounties used speed on the bags all game to get runners into scoring position. Dahana Tuomala lifted Rogers to a 2-0 lead in the fourth with another sacrifice fly RBI.

Later in the inning, Ava Johnson extended the advantage to 3-0 with a ground single to right field.

"We have overall team speed," Harper said. "It's something we're good at and a strength of ours. It was great to get a hit with runners in scoring position which we struggled with earlier in the week. It was great to see us come through in those moments against a quality opponent."

The game's final run came in the sixth inning when Kadence Janney hit an RBI line drive single to center field, scoring Tuomala. Janney accounted for two of Rogers' eight hits, going 2-for-3.

Ciera Cravens got the start for the Lady Wolverines in the circle, allowing four runs on eight hits in the loss. She struck out three and walked six.

The win gave the Lady Mounties a two-game lead over West for second place in the 6A-West standings and kept them a game behind first place Bentonville. The league's top two finishers will receive a bye in the state tournament.



