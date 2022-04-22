Pulaski County deputies ID man found dead Sunday

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies have identified the man whose body was found Sunday about 9 miles southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 530 interchange in Little Rock.

The body of Robert Lee Chester, 67, was found in the 18600 block of Frazier Pike on Sunday, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The body was found by a person who was walking to a pond to fish, deputies said. The death was being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963 or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (501) 340-8477.