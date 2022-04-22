Razorbacks drop low-scoring series opener at Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas did not allow an earned run, but the third-ranked Razorbacks lost their series opener at Texas A&M 2-1 on Friday.

The Aggies scored two unearned runs in the fourth inning and Texas A&M pitchers made key pitches down the stretch.

Arkansas (30-8, 11-5 SEC) had a seven-game winning streak snapped, as well as a nine-game winning streak in SEC road openers. The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 2 p.m.

Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace committed a two-base error to start the fourth inning. Wallace fielded a grounder hit by Dylan Rock, but he threw low toward first baseman Peyton Stovall and the ball went out of play, which allowed Rock to advance to second base.

Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch hit a one-out RBI single to score Rock and Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland issued a two-out bases-loaded walk against Kole Kaler to force home the Aggies’ winning run.

Noland allowed 2 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 7 in a 6-inning, 99-pitch start. Noland retired the final seven batters he faced, beginning with Jordan Thompson’s inning-ending ground out to strand the bases loaded in the fourth.

Arkansas scored its only run in the top of the sixth inning when Michael Turner hit a two-out single to plate Stovall, who led off with a single. Jalen Battles struck out looking against Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch to end the inning.

Palisch allowed two hits in four innings of scoreless relief.

Battles struck out three times and the Razorbacks struck out 14 times against Palisch and Texas A&M starter Nathan Dettmer. Both pitchers had seven strikeouts.

Arkansas squandered a great scoring chance against Palisch in the seventh inning. Robert Moore was hit by the first pitch of the inning and Braydon Webb followed with a double down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw in the next at-bat.

Zack Gregory and Stovall struck out chasing low off-speed pitches for the first two outs of the inning. The Aggies intentionally walked Wallace to load the bases before Brady Slavens flied out to left field to end the inning.

Arkansas finished the game 2 for 11 with runners on base and 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. The Razorbacks out-hit the Aggies 5-2.

Evan Taylor pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Arkansas. Taylor worked around a one-out walk in the eighth inning.

Dettmer, the reigning SEC pitcher of the week, allowed 1 run, 3 hits and 1 walk in a 5-inning start. He and Noland each allowed one base runner through the first three innings.

Arkansas had two good swings against Dettmer in the fourth, but only one hit to show for it. Slavens hit a 106 mph line drive right back to Dettmer for the first out before Chris Lanzilli followed with a single.

Lanzilli went to second base but was stranded on Battles’ second strikeout.