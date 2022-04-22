Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Kasserine Pass in the third

BEST BET Greatheart in the fourth

LONG SHOT Malintent in the seventh

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-12 (41.7%)

MEET 179-536 (33.4%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

FLASHY BIZ** is moving up a claiming condition following a decisive four-length win, and she was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. SIMONA'S CHOICE defeated the top selection in a determined victory March 18, and she is a repeat candidate if able to duplicate the effort for new connections. BEAUTY DAY lost a late lead in a second-place finish last month, and she has improved in each of her three races this season.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Flashy Biz;Castillo;Asmussen;9-5

5 Simona's Choice;Gonzalez;Rengstorf;3-1

4 Beauty Day;Harr;Morse;7-2

2 Hoping for a Ring;Saez;Rosin;9-2

7 Beyond Brown;Eikleberry;Richard;6-1

6 Lady Gusto;Borel;Hewitt;12-1

3 Red Lingerie;Jordan;Martin;12-1

2 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

BON DEUX** had to overcome a sluggish start and early trouble in a fast-closing fifth-place debut, and he had a strong gallop out and is bred to improve at route distances. LOVING LUCKY was beaten only a neck at a higher level earlier in the meeting, and he is racing for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. NUGGET OF GRACE has finished third in three consecutive races at this level, while never threatening the winner.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bon Deux;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

8 Loving Lucky;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

7 Nugget of Grace;Jordan;Smith;9-2

3 Proud Union;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

5 Magic Ice;Harr;Fires;12-1

4 India Tiger;Canchari;Zito;15-1

9 Mora;Bailey;Zito;20-1

6 Razor Ray;Medellin;Lauer;20-1

1 Royal de Be;Culp;Williams;30-1

3 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $17,500

KASSERINE PASS**** has won three of six races at Oaklawn Park, and the consistent mare is dropping in class following a photo finish loss in a starter allowance. SHI O'SHI has crossed the wire first in three of her past four races, and she may be sharp enough to move up and win another. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE was caught late by the second selection in her last race, and the speedy mare drew a favorable post and is the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Kasserine Pass;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

5 Shi O'Shi;Franco;Moysey;7-2

7 Untouched Elegance;Jordan;Compton;9-2

2 Lady Shaman;Arrieta;Contreras;5-1

3 Take Charge Erica;Court;Shorter;4-1

1 Catania;Castillo;Becker;9-2

4 Kewpie Doll;Bailey;Jackson;12-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

GREATHEART*** raced close to the lead in a clear second-place finish, and the lightly raced and improving gelding had a solid subsequent breeze. BEST BET has shown route speed in consecutive in-the-money finishes, but he did cross the wire three lengths behind the top selection March 25. TIWANAKU has finished in the money in three of four races on the main track, and the Fair Grounds shipper represents powerful connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Greatheart;Eikleberry;Ortiz;9-5

4 Best Bet;Santana;Cox;5-2

2 Tiwanaku;Castillo;Asmussen;6-1

5 Hellman;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;4-1

1 Mumayaz;Hiraldo;Peitz;10-1

7 Chrome Run;Quinonez;Milligan;15-1

6 Stand Proud;Vazquez;Moquett;10-1

3 Bigtime Tegridy;Court;Jackson;20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

NORTHERN WOODS** defeated $20,000 maiden claimers in his third start, and the race has already produced four next-out winners. FORSAKEN tired after being pressured through a fast early pace in his first try against winners, but he was a clear maiden winner in his previous start and figures near the lead throughout. SUPER GEEK has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing in stronger races this season.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Northern Woods;Vazquez;Moquett;3-1

9 Forsaken;Arrieta;Hartman;8-1

2 Super Geek;Hiraldo;Ashauer;15-1

4 Holding Pattern;Quinonez;Swearingen;7-2

13 J's Little Man;Franco;Martin;10-1

10 My Little Tipsy;Bailey;Rhea;12-1

8 Mr Cougar;Castillo;Westermann;5-1

12 Lucky Break;Eikleberry;Garcia;15-1

3 Southern Pecan;Jordan;Martin;6-1

1 Braska;Harr;Cline;10-1

14 Max Bet;Torres;Espinoza;20-1

6 Oneeighthundredcash;Gonzalez;Mason;20-1

7 Spirit Soul;Torres;Espnoza;30-1

11 Bumper Pool;Garcia;Von Hemel;12-1

6 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CAMARADERIE** was a clear maiden winner in her first start for the leading trainer, and the runner-up came back with a smart victory. Moreover, the pace should set up her late run. STANLEY MARKET followed a clear conditioned claiming victory with a second-place finish in an optional claiming sprint. SAPPHIRE ROYALTY suffered a narrow defeat in a conditioned claiming race, and she has worked exceptionally fast for new trainer Shea Stuart.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Camaraderie;Castillo;Asmussen;2-1

7 Stanley Market;Court;Morse;5-2

6 Sapphire Royalty;Eikleberry;Stuart;6-1

4 Epicurean;Franco;Combs;7-2

3 Nisi Prius;Quinonez;Witt;9-2

2 Dare Me;Hiraldo;Compton;12-1

1 Essential Bella;Bailey;McBride;15-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MALINTENT** contested a fast pace before tiring inside the final furlong in a vastly improved second race, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and carrying less weight with an apprentice aboard. LOOKINFOREXCITEMEN was forwardly placed in a recent second-place sprint finish, which followed four consecutive route races. PUBLIC RECORD has finished seventh in both races, while competing against better, and he figures closer to the early leaders.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Malintent;Bailey;Stuart;6-1

4 Lookinforexcitemen;Arrieta;Hartman;3-1

3 Public Record;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

7 Wesleyan;Franco;Martin;6-1

12 Drag Malibu;Eikleberry;Smith;12-1

2 Glassato;Canchari;Litfin;12-1

1 Mesmerized;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

10 Popster;Garcia;Garcia;6-1

6 Skyline;Quinonez;Milligan;15-1

11 Elusive Freud;Alicea;Villafranco;15-1

9 Goblin;Medellin;Milligan;12-1

5 Dreamer's Delight;Jordan;Martin;20-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SMARTY GRIMES** raced close to the pace before settling for fourth in a stronger field of state-bred runners, and the race was his first around two turns and he drew an advantageous post. DINNER AT CRUMPIES finished second behind an odds-on favorite just 19 days ago, and he has route speed and is the one to beat. TOPF ROAD RULES has been inconsistent in an eight-race career, but he has the speed and talent to win at this level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Smarty Grimes;Eikleberry;Broberg;9-2

6 Dinner At Crumpies;Arrieta;Hornsby;5-2

8 Topf Road Rules;Santana;Peitz;4-1

7 Bellamys Roan;Castillo;Westermann;5-1

9 Ghost Strategy;Canchari;Chleborad;6-1

4 Mo Betta;Harr;Warpool;8-1

2 Big Success;Vazquez;Prather;8-1

5 Smokin Boots;Franco;Petalino;12-1

3 Tale of Truth;Court;Jackson;12-1

9 Purse $52,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SPA CITY** has won four of his past eight trips to the post, and he ships from Delta on the heels of a stake-placed showing. TRUCULENT has been beaten one length or less in consecutive races at this condition, and he has won three of eight career races at Oaklawn. KERSHAW has rallied in back-to-back victories, and the veteran has the class to move up and win again.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Spa City;Santana;Amoss;3-1

3 Truculent;Arrieta;Cox;9-2

5 Kershaw;Pereira;Wilson;6-1

7 Lord Dragon;Hiraldo;Hartman;4-1

4 Fort Peck;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

1 Bourbon Frontier;Franco;Wilson;8-1

8 Catdaddy;Court;Petalino;8-1

9 Shortlist;Saez;Van Berg;12-1

2 Lastchanceatglory;Castillo;Stuart;10-1