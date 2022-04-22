Rogers man sentenced to 30 years in prison in rape case

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

A jury deliberated for almost four hours Thursday before finding Rolando Cuevas-Flores, 41, guilty of rape and sexual assault. Cuevas-Flores showed no emotion as he heard the guilty verdicts.

He was arrested June 18.

The girl, now 5 years old, testified at the trial. Her head was the only part of her visible as she sat in the witness stand.

She did not disclose any abuse while testifying.

However, prosecutors played a video recording of the girl's forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. The jury watched as the girl held two dolls and used them to show how Cuevas-Flores had abused her.

The girl's mother testified her grandmother called to tell her she needed to talk with her daughter. The mother said her daughter disclosed the abuse to her and she reported it to police.

She testified Cuevas-Flores had also sexually abused her when she was 5 years old. She said the abuse happened several times, but less as she got older.

Cuevas-Flores testified in his defense. He denied raping the girl.

The jury recommended Cuevas-Flores serve 25 years for rape and five years for the sexual assault and that the sentences be served consecutively.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the jury's recommendations and sentenced Cuevas-Flores to 30 years in prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender. The judge ordered Cuevas-Flores not to have any contact with the girl.