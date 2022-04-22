Singer-songwriter Jewel visits Bentonville’s Thaden School, discusses mental health

About Jewel

Jewel went from a girl who grew up in an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teen in San Diego, to an award-winning recording artist who released one of the best-selling album debuts of all time, “Pieces of You,” in 1995. She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- Singer-songwriter Jewel stressed the importance of mental health Thursday when she visited the Thaden School.

The Grammy-nominated musician and New York Times best-selling author visited with students and faculty. She shared her story of growing up in Alaska and being discovered while homeless.





"I am excited to be back in Bentonville," Jewel said in a news release. "I have been learning more about the amazing initiatives Thaden School supports. The school's efforts parallel initiatives that are near and dear to my heart, namely supporting youth through my nonprofit, Inspiring Children, by creating the ultimate learning environment for youth to thrive at the highest levels."

She performed two songs as she shared her background and how she became a mental health advocate.

Jewel -- now 47 years old -- said when she was 18, she ended up living in her car after she rebuffed her boss' sexual advances. She was homeless for a year and was singing in a coffee shop when she was offered a record deal. She almost turned down the deal because of her mental health, she said.

Jewel told the students her No. 1 job is being a whole, emotional person and being a music artist was No. 2. She quit her career for two years at its height due to her mental health. She didn't mention a specific diagnosis.

Two juniors at the school -- Anna Shields and Jayleen Almaraz -- sat with Jewel and asked her questions.

Almaraz asked her about happiness.

Jewel said happiness is a side effect of choices, and she encouraged people to focus on their choices. Jewel said one of her pain points in life was stealing. She said it took a lot of patience and self-love for her to stop stealing, and she was able to stop because she started writing when she got the urge to steal.

Jewel said curiosity is part of her nature.

"If you take refuge in money, everything comes down to dollars and cents," she said. "If you take refuge in ambition, then everything is a stepping stone."

She said she started taking refuge in nourishing choices, and it caused her decisions to change.

Shields said Jewel's story is inspiring.

"I loved what she said about philosophy and mental health," she said. "It was a different perspective on the way people live because we are so privileged. We have so much privilege being here and being around the people we are that you forget that other people are living different lives than you."

Almaraz said it was an amazing opportunity to have Jewel at the school. She said she has heard some of Jewel's songs but learned about her by preparing for the interview.

Jewel's work in mental health inspired her, she said.

Jewel said she was excited to see the Thaden School and work with children.

"I hope the kids take away the concept that their happiness is their own, and there's no reason they shouldn't be happy no matter what their environment is," Jewel said. "Even when their environment is difficult, you can still learn to be happy."

Students listen as singer-songwriter Jewel Kilcher (not pictured) speaks, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Thaden School in Bentonville. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Jewel visited Upper School students at the Thaden School.



Singer-songwriter Jewel Kilcher speaks to students, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Thaden School in Bentonville. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Jewel visited Upper School students at the Thaden School.


