STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UA women get Syracuse transfer | UAPB spring game set for today | Arkansas men, women moving on

BASKETBALL

UA women get Syracuse transfer

Arkansas women's Coach Mike Neighbors landed the commitment of Syracuse graduate transfer Christianna Carr on Thursday.

Carr, 6-1, started all 29 games and averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for the Orange. She shot 36.3 % from the field, 34.3% from three-point range and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

She took an official visit to Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. She also visited Virginia Tech and Florida, and canceled a trip to Colorado.

Carr attended Manhattan (Kan.) High School and was a 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year finalist before signing with Kansas State. She played three seasons for the Wildcats before transferring to Syracuse.

She averaged 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds during her Kansas State career. Neighbors' wife, Jayci Stone, was an assistant for the Wildcats during Carr's freshman season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAPB spring game set for today

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will cap its spring workouts today with its annual Black and Gold Game at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

An alumni flag football game will also take place at 5 p.m. before the intrasquad begins. Admission is free.

-- Erick Taylor

TENNIS

Arkansas men, women moving on

The University of Arkansas men's team defeated Texas A&M 4-1 on Thursday at the SEC Tournament in Athens, Ga., while the women defeated Mississippi State 4-1 in Gainesville, Fla.

On the men's side, the Razorbacks won two of three matches to earn the doubles point. Alex Reco and Nico Rousset defeated Texas A&M's Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor 6-3. Hunter Harrison and Jake Sweeney also won their doubles match.

Arkansas won three singles matches to claim the victory, getting wins from Adrien Burdet, Aleksa Bucan and Oscar Pinto.

The Razorbacks women's team got doubles victories from the teams of Lenka Stara and Laura Rijkers, as well as Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink, to win the doubles point. Spink, Stara and Keller also won their singles matches to give Arkansas the victory.

Arkansas will face Kentucky in the men's quarterfinals today, while the women will face host Florida.

ASU women fall to Troy

The Arkansas State University women's team won the doubles point Thursday, but lost to Troy 4-2 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Peachtree City, Ga.

The Red Wolves got victories from the teams of Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic, as well as Emily Surcey and Hunter Roper, to claim the doubles point. Yasmint Humbert beat Franziska Ahrend 6-3, 6-4 to claim ASU's only singles victory.