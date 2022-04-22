Super Quiz: State Capitals

1. The only state capital with a name that ends in "ville."

2. Which capital city has "The Saintly City" as one of its nicknames?

3. Name any two of the four state capitals that begin with the letter "H."

4. The first state capital alphabetically.

5. The only state capital that begins with the letter "I."

6. Name two of the three state capitals with five-letter names.

7. The last state capital alphabetically.

8. Name any two of the four state capitals with the word "City" in the name.

9. Which state capital is the least populous?

ANSWERS:

1. Nashville, Tenn.

2. St. Paul, Minn.

3. Harrisburg, Pa.; Hartford, Conn.; Helena, Montana; Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Albany, N.Y.

5. Indianapolis, Ind.

6. Dover, Del.; Boise, Idaho; Salem, Ore.

7. Trenton, N.J.

8. Carson City, Nev.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Salt Lake City, Utah

9. Montpelier, Vt.