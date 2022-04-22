The Southern Fried Podcast: Jimmy Moses talks growth in Little Rock

Jimmy Moses, chairman of the board for Moses Tucker Partners, joins Rex Nelson on the latest episode of the Southern Fried podcast. Moses, an executive board member of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, talks about his love of Little Rock and what growth he would like to see downtown.

Moses recently wrote a guest column in the Democrat-Gazette in which he stressed the importance of University of Arkansas, Little Rock to the city’s future. He and Rex discuss what the university could mean to the growth of Little Rock.