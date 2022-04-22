THV11 to welcome veteran anchor to broadcast

Veteran Little Rock-area news anchor Karen Fuller will join THV11’s morning news team on the weekday program, Wake Up Central.

Fuller was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 1990s and through 2003, when she left to pursue other news anchor roles in Kansas City, and later Iowa, according to a news release from the station.

Fuller will start on air in early May, a station spokesperson confirmed.

She will appear alongside THV11 anchor Hayden Balgavy and meteorologist Skot Covert, the station said.

Wake Up Central runs weekday mornings 4:30-7 a.m.