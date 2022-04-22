Turner right fit for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Catcher Michael Turner made a good first impression on his new University of Arkansas teammates last fall.

"He came in the first day, and I remember him crushing baseballs," Razorbacks third baseman Cayden Wallace said. "I was like, 'That's good to see.'

"I didn't know who he was or anything. But he just fit right in and took the catcher's spot and ran with it."

Turner, a graduate transfer from Kent State, has continued to crush the ball this season.

Going into No. 3 Arkansas' opener against Texas A&M at 7:30 tonight at College Station, Texas, the left-handed hitting Turner leads the Razorbacks with a .341 batting average. He has 5 home runs, 10 doubles and 1 triple with 32 runs batted in.

Turner's on-base percentage is .418, including 18 walks and twice being hit by pitches.

Turner, 23, is in his fifth college season and loaded with experience. He played in 118 games at Kent State from 2018-2021 and has played in 34 games for the Razorbacks.

There was plenty of interest in Turner when he entered the transfer portal after batting .337 with 6 home runs and 22 RBI for the Golden Flashes last season.

According to the Tribune-Chronicle newspaper in Turner's hometown of Warren, Ohio, more than 30 programs contacted Turner about transferring.

"I've always thought highly of myself," Turner said. "I think everybody should when they're playing."

Turner said he committed to Arkansas after he and his parents talked to Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn on a Zoom call.

"They made me a really good offer," Turner told the Tribune-Chronicle last summer. "And to get a really good offer from a school like that, it's hard to turn down.

"It's an awesome opportunity. I think that if I can show that I can compete and do well in a conference like [the SEC], I'll just raise my draft stock even more.

"Hopefully, I can go down there and show everybody what I've got."

Turner, 6-2 and 205 pounds, has made a smooth adjustment from the Mid-American Conference to the SEC.

"He's been awesome," Van Horn said. "He just came in, fit in with the guys.

"I think he liked the way we ran our program, got bigger and stronger. He was already big and strong, but he got stronger catching, throwing, hitting.

"We knew at the end of fall that he was the full package and if he could stay healthy, he's going to hit in the middle of our lineup.

"I would say probably, up to this point, he's been better than what I would have expected and I think his better days are in front of him."

The Razorbacks were in need of an experienced catcher after Casey Opitz -- their starter for three seasons -- was an eighth-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs.

"It was big shoes to fill with Opitz leaving," Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore said. "But T-Time fills them."

Van Horn said the coaching staff relies on Turner to call most of the pitches, as was the case with Opitz.

"I think Michael has done a really nice job of calling pitches," Van Horn said. "He's done a good job of blocking and when the pitchers have given him an opportunity to throw out a runner, he's pretty much done it."

Turner has a .997 fielding percentage. His only error was on a catcher's interference call against LSU last weekend when Tre' Morgan took a late swing. He's thrown out nine of 28 runners on stolen-base attempts.

"It's nice throwing to him," Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris said. "You have the same confidence as you do when Opitz was there.

"You're not scared to throw a ball in the dirt thinking he's not going to block it because he's going to. He's going to go behind the plate and work.

"He does a great job receiving, so whenever you throw a 50-50 ball, he's going to stick it. Most of the time, it's going to go your way because he's that good behind the plate."

Freshman Hagen Smith praised Turner after throwing seven scoreless innings in the Razorbacks' 4-0 victory over LSU last Friday.

"He helps every pitcher, but he has been helping me a lot this season," Smith said. "Helps me calm myself down in big spots."

Turner said he wasn't used to being part of such a large roster when he arrived at Arkansas.

"But I think I earned the pitchers' trust right away and got a lot of work in the bullpens in the fall," he said.

Turner, who also has played first base and been the designated hitter, said he's not surprised by his high level of play for the defending SEC champion Razorbacks.

"I thought I was going to have success when I came, or I wouldn't have come," Turner said. "I'm just trying to have as much fun as I can while I'm doing it and help these younger guys out any way I can."