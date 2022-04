Two face charges

after vehicle stop

Jacksonville Police arrested two men Wednesday after a discovery of drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle occupied by Michael Jones, 27, and Alvin Polk, also 27. A police dog sweep and a search of the vehicle turned up bags of suspected marijuana, scales and a pistol.

Jones and Polk both face two felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and a drug possession charge.