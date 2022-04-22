Union County sawmill expansion set

A Canadian-based integrated forest products corporation with interests in several Southern states will invest approximately $130 million to expand and modernize its sawmill and planer facility at Urbana in Union County.

"With more than 19 million acres of forestland and a ready-made labor force, timber plays an important role in the Arkansas economy," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release Thursday. "It is only natural that Canfor chose to expand their operations in Urbana and invest in the workforce and the community."

There will be major improvements to the planer, sawmill and log yard. Construction is expected to start in the third quarter and take roughly 18 months to complete. The facility will be operating during the construction.

The improvements are aimed at increasing annual production at the facility by 115 million board feet.

The company, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, produces mostly softwood lumber and owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper, the release stated.