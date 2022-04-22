Victim of Wednesday shooting in Little Rock dies; suspect now charged with murder

A North Little Rock man is now charged with first-degree murder after a Little Rock man died of injuries suffered in an early Wednesday shooting, police said.

Theodore Patrick, 60, was previously charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Terrance Calloway, 32, of Little Rock, according to a Twitter post Friday from Little Rock police.

Police say Patrick shot Calloway in the leg during an argument over missing tools shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8406 Dreher Lane, Little Rock, located about 1 1/2 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue.

Officers arriving on the scene applied a tourniquet after they found Calloway lying in the driveway with a bullet wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he later died of his injuries.

Patrick was arrested at the scene.