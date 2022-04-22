Vigil honors Rogers teen found shot in head

ROGERS -- Dozens of Rogers High School students came out Thursday night to support Laquita Nguyen and to honer their classmate -- her deceased daughter.

"I did not expect this many people to come out," Nguyen said. "I'm thankful for everybody that has shown up in support of her," she said. "The ones who knew her, and the ones that didn't know her."

Nguyen held a framed photograph of her 17-year-old daughter, Alexus.

Alexus Nguyen 17, was found unresponsive and sitting in a vehicle. She had a gunshot wound in the head, according to a press release from the Rogers Police Department. She was later pronounced dead, according to the press release.

Police went at 10:20 p.m. April 13 to the 400 block of East Asher Court in response to a shots fired call, according to the release.

Police said the case is an active homicide investigation.

Her family, friends, classmates and school staff came Thursday night to the football field at Rogers High School to honor the teen.

"I want everyone to know she was kind and loving," her mother said. "She would do anything for anybody. She didn't deserve what happened to her. We just want her back, but we know that's not going to happen."

Nguyen said her daughter always wanted to help people and was always joking around.

"She was never like a serious person," Nguyen said.

Jordan Nguyen, Alexus' older sister, also recalled her humor. "She was the funniest person in our family," Jordan said. "She always knew how to find the room and make jokes."

Alexus was happy when she found out she was going to be an aunt, Jordan said.

"When she found out it was going to be a boy, she was the most excited person ever, and, as soon as she held him, she was so excited that she didn't want to stop holding him," Jordan said.

When her son got older her sister would always tell her to come get her 'little animal,' Jordan said.

Jordan said her sister spoiled her son and would sneak snacks to him.

"I will always tell my son how good of an aunt she was to him when she was here," Jordan said. "She would have done anything for him. Even if she didn't have money, she would find some way to get him toys or some type of food."

Alexus Nguyen was a manager for the football team from the seventh grade until the tenth grade, Rogers High School Principal Lewis Villines said.

People used their cell phones Thursday night for lights as they walked the length of the football field in memory of Alexus.

Donna Garcia, a junior at the school, said she met Alexis in the sixth grade.

"I want her to be known for who she really was," Garcia said. "For the smiles she brought to everyone's faces."

Garcia said Alexus was never serious and embraced the happiness of the moment.

Jacob Hancock, a junior at the school, played on the football team while Alexus was the manager.

"She helped me with my algebra homework one time, and she got me gum all the time," he said. "She was the most caring person."

"Don't let this define her," he said of her death. "She was an amazing person."

Jordan Shannon was one of Alexus' former teachers.

"Even at 10 or 11 years old, she was hilarious and did anything she could to help anybody out."

Coach Brandon Boatwright remembers Alexus when she was manager for the football team in the ninth grade. He said she served in a manner that was never about her, but how could she help the other managers, coaches and players.

"She was always putting herself behind everybody else and putting others in front of her," he said. "That's how I will remember her."

Boatwright said it was a blessing to have Alexus as part of the staff for the years she served the football team. He said he's grateful to have known Alexus and to experience her joy and jokes.

Villines said the school has counseling services for any students who may need assistance.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation can contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, in the chapel of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Rogers.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday,, April 26, 2022 at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville with Pastor Keith Buttram officiating.



