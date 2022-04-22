Virginia offensive lineman likes what he sees in Hogs

Fletcher Westphal highlights

arkansasonline.com/422westphal/

Tayvion Galloway highlights

arkansasonline.com/422galloway/

University of Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has welcomed at least 10 4-star offensive linemen to campus for visits this year and an 11th lineman is expected to visit Saturday.

Sophomore offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, 6-8, 325 pounds, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, has accumulated 13 scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Penn State, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland and others.

His interest in visiting the Hogs stems from Arkansas leading the SEC and Power 5 schools in rushing yards last season.

"You have to have a really big offensive line that's coached really well for that and I want to see how they're coached and if it would be a place for me," Westphal said. "If you're in the top of rushing yards, it's really impressive. That definitely stands really well with me."

Westphal plans to arrive in Northwest Arkansas on Friday evening and leave Sunday morning.

He's been communicating with Kennedy, which led to him setting up the trip to Fayetteville.

"Very stand-up guy," Westphal said. "You can tell he has the Southern hospitality in him."

On3.com rates Westphal as a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. Westphal is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia for his class.

He said he liked watching Kennedy in action during an earlier spring practice which he was videoed and wired for sound. The video was posted on Twitter.

"I saw a mic'd up coach thing on Twitter." Westphal said. "I was like, 'I like this dude.' He's a guy you like and kind of want to be around. He seems to be very enjoyable to be around. Serious when things need to be serious, but a very joyful fun to be around guy."

Westphal, whose father is 6-4 and mother is 5-11, said he would like to add an offer from the Hogs during his visit.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "It's a top O-line school for rushing yards. I have no problem running the ball. I like playing physical and to me there's nothing more physical than running the ball."

He has a 3.7 grade-point average and is looking to study business in college.

TE receives offer

Sophomore tight end Tayvion Galloway arrived in Fayetteville late Wednesday night, and he left Thursday with an offer from Arkansas.

Galloway, 6-5, 230 pounds, of Chillicothe, Ohio, had offers from Michigan, Purdue, LSU, Michigan State, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia and several others prior to his trip to Fayetteville.

"I had a great time at Arkansas," said Galloway, who's being recruited by Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains. "They showed lots of love to me and also my brother who accompanied me. I ate lunch with Coach Loggains and also talked football with him. I also sat down with Coach [Sam] Pittman, who ultimately offered me."

On3.com rates Galloway as a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 tight end and No. 161 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He said Pittman impressed him during their meeting.

"Really just how cool the head coach was. We had a good talk at the end of my visit before I left," Galloway said. "Just was talking about his life and how he got to where he was now."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com