Walmart CEO earns $20.83M in fiscal 2022

Doug McMillon, Walmart Inc.'s chief executive officer, earned $20.83 million in fiscal 2022, according to the company's annual proxy statement.

The Bentonville-based retailer filed the document Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon earned a base salary of $1.28 million, plus $19.2 million in stock awards; and $354,410 in other income. His total compensation was 1,013 times the median pay for a company employee in the fiscal year, according to the proxy statement. This disclosure is required by law.

Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, earned $1.38 million. Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer, earned $14.35 million; John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., earned $12 million; Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International, earned $11.15 million; and Kath McLay, CEO of Sam's Club, earned $9.73 million.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.