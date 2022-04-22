Sections
Walmart CEO earns $20.83M in fiscal 2022

by Serenah McKay | Today at 2:25 a.m.

Doug McMillon, Walmart Inc.'s chief executive officer, earned $20.83 million in fiscal 2022, according to the company's annual proxy statement.

The Bentonville-based retailer filed the document Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon earned a base salary of $1.28 million, plus $19.2 million in stock awards; and $354,410 in other income. His total compensation was 1,013 times the median pay for a company employee in the fiscal year, according to the proxy statement. This disclosure is required by law.

Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, earned $1.38 million. Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer, earned $14.35 million; John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., earned $12 million; Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International, earned $11.15 million; and Kath McLay, CEO of Sam's Club, earned $9.73 million.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.

Print Headline: Walmart CEO earns $20.83M in fiscal 2022

