1 dead, another wounded in Little Rock

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person dead and another wounded in critical condition, according to a Twitter post from the department.

The homicide occurred in the 5200 block of F Street and was thought to be the outcome of a domestic incident, the tweet stated.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards was not immediately able to provide further information, including the ages or sexes of the victims or any suspect information.

The city's dispatch system showed a report of a shooting in progress at 5209 F St. at 10:02 a.m. Saturday.