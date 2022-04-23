Affordable housing efforts developing

The movement toward affordable housing and multifamily subdivision efforts by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency continues to progress.

PBURA Executive Director Chandra Griffin said she and Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley recently met with the developer of both projects, and both meetings were successful. Last month the PBURA authorized Griffin to contract with Mas Ventures as a partner to develop a multifamily subdivision of 65 to 75 units in downtown Pine Bluff.

Griffin said the developer of the company Kelly Eubanks of South Carolina met with Mayor Shirley Washington, Watley and Pine Bluff's Inspection and Zoning Department to discuss the items needed so the developer could seek financing.

According to Griffin, the Pine Bluff Planning Commission approved the housing development for the downtown area and the developer has received a preapproval letter for finances. Griffin said she has not seen the letter herself and there are some other things that have to be done before final approval can be given.

"Regardless of what developer we are working with there are things that we have to have in hand to be able to move forward with the housing development in that area," said Griffin.

Griffin did note, however, that funding from the developer's portion of the project was verified. The multifamily unit will be located between Third and Fourth Street and Pine and Chestnut Street.

Residential single-family homes are becoming more desirable and affordable in Pine Bluff and are being offered through the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) program, which offers 100% financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

Premier Real Estate Realtor, LaRhonda Glover, has helped families establish homeownership through the program and said she believes the ALICE program is exactly what the city of Pine Bluff needed.

A resolution passed by the city council in February transferred two parcels owned by the city of Pine Bluff in the area that URA needs for the construction of residential housing located at 33rd and Plum Street and 1011 W. 23rd Ave.

An RFQ (Request For Qualifications) was submitted for a general contractor whose partnership will be in place for the duration of approved projects through December 2023 with two respondents.

"We met last week with two respondents to the RFQ to construct housing on the lots that were transferred from the city to the Urban Renewal Agency," said Watley, adding the respondents met with architects from the Fay Jones Group. "Now they are at the stage where they will submit a proposal."

Watley said they will select the best-qualified respondent with plans to break ground in July.

Based on the budget, Watley said only one home will be built at a time but does have a list of interested buyers already.

In terms of profit, Watley said previously they will sell the homes at a cost but it is a possibility they will not receive all of the money that was put into building the homes.

"This serves the reason why a nonprofit developer must step up and start boosting the market," said Watley. "The main objective is to establish comps in the area. You have very low comps that are hurting the ability to get loan value for rehab, particularly new construction."

Geographically, the investment area is bound to the south by 34th Avenue; to the north by 17th Avenue; to the east by Olive Street; and to the west by Hazel Street, an area from which the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency has worked to remove blight.

"This area was selected to spur investments across the mix of low-, moderate- and medium-income census tracts in the footprint," said Watley. "The economic diversity potentially helps all achieve a more equitable position at a faster rate."

The Pine Bluff City Council advanced activating the Neighborhood Enhancement Act that will allow the city to provide homeowners or developers up to 20% of the cost for new construction or rehabilitation of a home in the targeted 97% advantage area. Homeowners are required to live in the area for five years.

"We are definitely leaders in this phase," said Watley. "People are watching so we are going to lead with caution."