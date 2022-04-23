Arkansas Legislative Council approves governor’s intensive probation plan for high-risk offenders

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to tap $1.09 million in one-time state rainy-day funds to expand the state Division of Community Correction's intensive supervision program for high-risk parolees in central Arkansas zipped through the Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday.

The division's request to create 14 new parole/probation officers for the expanded program also sailed through the Legislative Council without any questions from lawmakers.

On April 5, Hutchinson announced his plan to expand supervision of high-risk parolees in Central Arkansas in an effort to help curb the increase in violent crime. He said the proposed expansion would add 10 officers, who will cover Lonoke, Jefferson, Pulaski, Faulkner and Saline counties. The current program has four officers.

The state Division of Community Correction's requested 14 new positions in order to permanently assign the four current officers to the intensive supervision program and add 10 more officers to the program, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Tuesday,

The 14 new positions have a salary range of $46,391 to $58,493 a year.

The officers assigned to the intensive supervision team will receive up to 10% hazardous duty pay differential based upon on the inherent risk of the assigned caseload, said Kay Barnhill, the state's personnel administrator.

Asked when the Department expects the new positions to be filled to allow them to start working with parolees in Central Arkansas, Murphy said Friday in a written statement that "We will immediately begin the process of filling positions once they are available for posting."

"We will conduct interviews for each of the positions in early May, if not sooner," she said.

Six of the positions will be assigned to Pulaski County and two positions will be assigned to each of Faulkner, Jefferson Lonoke, and Saline counties, Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a letter dated April 5 to Barnhill.

The intensive supervision team will be assigned high-risk offenders who have a history of violence or gang affiliation, he said.

"The goal is to provide evidence-based supervision to high-risk offenders while maintaining maximum oversight," Graves wrote in his letter to Barnhill.

Barnhill said the addition of the 14 requested positions will increase Division of Community Correction's authorized position total to 1,494. The 14 positions will bring a minimum cost of $649,474, which is included in the initial cost of $1.09 million to implement the expansion, she said.

"The ongoing funding of this request is approximately $820,395 a year," she wrote in a letter dated Wednesday to Legislative Council personnel subcommittee co-chairs Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, and Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra.

The Division of Community Correction reinstated the supervision program in 2017 after an early morning shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock that left more than two dozen people injured. Murphy has said the program had 54 arrests in fiscal year 2021 and confiscated 28 weapons and $81,000 in cash.

Asked when the new positions will start to have a noticeable impact on in the increased violence in central Arkansas, Murphy said Friday that "While there is no way to predict specific timing, it will become clear very quickly to the parolee and probationer populations that we are saturating Central Arkansas.

"Crime is not exclusively a state issue," she said in a written statement. "While we are an important and committed part of the law enforcement community, local officials (executive, prosecutorial, judicial, etc.) also have an important part to play. Our efforts will be only one part of an impactful solution."

The Legislative Council on Friday also approved three other requests for one-time state funds:

• Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher's request for $1.2 million in one-time state restricted reserve funds to support the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office's procurement of updated statewide aerial imagery.

The office last procured this statewide image database in 2017 with one-time funding and it's become outdated, Fecher said in a letter dated March 16 to Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

• State Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston's request for $453,000 in one-time state restricted reserve funds for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to provide a grant to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

Kathy Webb, chief executive officer for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance said Friday that the funds would go for capacity building grants to pantries across the state to help them with freezers, refrigerators, shelving, etc. and for a food desert study to make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly about ways to improve access to healthy food.

• Hutchinson's request for $292,000 in state rainy-day funds for the Department of Commerce's Arkansas Rehabilitation Services to support security services for the former Arkansas Career Training Institute in Hot Springs.

Department of Commerce spokeswoman Alisha Curtis said Wednesday that "Pending legislative approval, a contract for armed security would take effect in May or June of 2022.

Bidding for a contract has concluded, but a contract has not been finalized, she said.