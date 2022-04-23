Art Experience event is set for Main Street

The community is invited to create during the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Art Experience on Main Street.

The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 on Main Street starting at 601 Main Street Plaza.

"The community is invited to participate in hands-on art experiences and activities are designed for all ages," according to a news release. "All the supplies will be provided for you so that you are free to create! It's an 'Art Festival' right in the center of the Pine Bluff Art District on Main Street, Pine Bluff! Plan for food trucks, music, live performances, an art gift shop and more."

Art activities are open to the public. People are urged to come out and create their own art. They can join professional UAPB alumni artists, faculty, and art students at the event.

The festival experience will feature four Main Street sites including the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., where instructors Mark Payne and Matthew Fields will lead students to install a sculpture and paint a mural.

The Pine Bluff Main Street Plaza, West Sixth Avenue and Main Street, will host art activities, music, and nearby food trucks.

Other sites are the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and the UAPB Incubator, 615 S. Main St.

Five professional artists are leading the art stations:

• Scinthya Edwards, UAPB alumni artist, will lead watercolor painting activities.

• Matthew Fields, UAPB art professor, will lead acrylic painting activities.

• Mark Payne, UAPB art professor, will lead sculpture activities.

• Elena Petroukhina, UAPB alumni artist, will lead pottery activities.

• Jonathan Writing, UAPB art professor, will lead printmaking activities.

Presented by the UAPB Department of Art & Design in conjunction with the Windgate Foundation, the Art Experience on Main is the first in a series of art events designed to engage community members in various types of art activities including drawing, painting, sculpture, and printmaking.