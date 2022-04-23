Bartlett uses head to earn win for Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Natalie Bartlett took one for the team after scoring one for the team.

Bartlett scored on a header with 4:01 left to give Springdale Har-Ber a 1-0 victory over Springdale Friday in 6A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. The game was a rematch from March 30 when Har-Beat also beat Springdale 1-0.

Friday's match appeared headed toward a 0-0 draw when Bartlett scored in front of the net off a pass from Dianna Ramos, who scored the game's only goal at Har-Ber on March 30. Bartlett guided the ball into the net between a crowd of players. A Springdale defender smashed into Bartlett on the play and reddened her cheek, but the senior defender for Har-Ber was all smiles after the game.

"It was a dangerous play, but I just got the header right into the corner of the back of the net," Bartlett said. "I'm just happy that we won. The pain will go away."

Bartlett had two long shots on goal in the second half that were saved by Springdale goalkeeper Rylee Gill. But Gill couldn't stop Bartlett in front of the goal with the game winding down.

"Natalie is always dangerous in the air on corner kicks because of her height and her strength," Har-Ber coach Gena McGee said. "(Bart) always has the courage to go get the ball, attack it, and have at least an opportunity to score."

Springdale had the wind at its back in the first half but the Lady Bulldogs could get nothing past Har-Ber goalkeeper Keirnan Jones. Har-Ber had only a few chances in the first half but Gill was equally up to the task. There were fine defensive plays on both ends, especially from Lauren Christy of Springdale, who routinely knocked Har-Ber attackers off the ball on their approach toward the net.

Nicole Calderon also booted a ball away on a Har-Ber attempt in front of the Springdale goal in the first half.

"We've been working real hard to get ourselves refocused and re-centered after a couple of tough losses," McGee said. "We're just not clicking the way we had earlier in the season so we revisited and reflected on what we do to prepare. The girls put the time, the focus, and the energy into that and I'm proud of them."



