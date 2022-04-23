DEAR CAR TALK: Does running a car constantly in “eco” mode do any harm? And if not, why don’t manufacturers just program the car in eco mode permanently? — Don

DEAR READER: Good question, Don. It doesn’t do any harm at all. Engines and transmissions are all controlled by computers now. So, for instance, the point at which your transmission shifts is determined by what code gets programmed into the transmission computer.

Well, since it’s so easy to change, most cars now come with multiple sets of parameters for the engine and transmission. And you get to select which one you want.

Generally speaking, those settings change when the transmission shifts and with how quickly the engine responds to the gas pedal. Most new cars these days have some combination of eco, normal (sometimes called comfort) and sport.

Normal is the default setting. That’s what the engineers think most people will prefer. Normal balances fuel economy with reasonable performance.

Eco tries to maximize fuel economy by lowering the transmission shift points (making the transmission shift sooner) and sometimes making the gas pedal slower to respond.

Sport does the opposite. It raises the shift points and prioritizes acceleration over fuel economy.

None of these settings is harmful, Don. And, in fact, eco might be the most beneficial in the long run, since it leads you to drive more gently.

So, why don’t manufacturers just set the car in eco permanently? Because they’re afraid nobody would buy it.

While some people take great pleasure in saving fuel and money, there are apparently more people who take greater pleasure in beating the Nissan Sentra in the next lane when the light turns green.

And if a car is only modestly powered to begin with, it will often seem underpowered in eco mode. At least to an important fraction of drivers.

But you can use it to your heart’s content, Don. You’re doing good things for your car, the environment and your wallet. Not to mention your index finger strength — from having to push the eco button every time you drive.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2013 Honda Accord with 80,000 miles on it.

I went to a local tire dealership and had a rear tire replaced. Right afterward, all my service engine lights on the dashboard were on.

I took it to the Honda dealership, and they told me that the rear sensor wire had been cut, probably when the tire was replaced, but they said I would have trouble proving the tire guys did it. They said that it would cost over $2,000 to have it rewired.

I’ve been driving around with a Christmas-tree-light dash, and it is bothering me. Could there be a cheaper way to fix the wire without rewiring the whole car? — Cathy

DEAR READER: I certainly hope so. Two thousand dollars sounds crazy to me, Cathy.

It is suspicious that your dashboard lit up at the exact same time you had the rear tire replaced.

If the tire guys are at fault, it’s because they somehow cut your antilock braking system wiring to that wheel. That would take an impressive feat of clumsiness, since it’s intentionally kept way out of the way of the wheel, but I suppose it’s possible.

What I don’t understand is what the dealer wants to do for $2,000. Do they want to replace your whole ABS system?

I think you need a second opinion from a non-dealer Honda repair shop. If you need help finding one, enter your ZIP code in mechanicsfiles.com and see what comes up near you.

Usually, there are only a few wires in that ABS cable. And if you came into my shop, I’d at least try to patch the wire. It would have to be conscientiously, because those wires are sensitive to electronic noise.

So I’d carefully solder the wires to help maintain good, clean electrical contact — rather than just twist them together and put a wire nut on them.

And if the wiring harness was mangled, I’d solder in a whole new ABS sensor, which costs about $40. Then I’d use shrink tubing around the patch to insulate the wires from dirt and moisture.

It’s worth a try. It could save you $1,800. And you won’t have to just “hope” you now have a working ABS system. You’ll know right away if the patch worked because the dashboard warning lights will go off. And if it ever fails someday, you’ll know that, too, because the lights will come back on.

So a second opinion is clearly called for here, Cathy. A good, independent shop can tell you whether the wire and sensor can be fixed, rather than replaced. And they might also be able to tell you if the tire shop is at fault — and give you enough evidence to go back and ask them to pay for it. Good luck.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com