Charge upgraded in shooting death

A North Little Rock man's battery charge was upgraded to first-degree murder Friday after the man he's accused of shooting early Wednesday died from his injuries, police said.

Theodore Patrick, 60, is now charged with murder in the death of Terrance Calloway, 32, of Little Rock, according to a Twitter post Friday from Little Rock police.

Police said Patrick shot Calloway in the leg during an argument over missing tools shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8406 Dreher Lane, according to a police report.

Officers arriving at the scene found Calloway in the driveway with a bullet wound and applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding, according to the report. He was taken to an area hospital, but his injuries were fatal.

Patrick was arrested at the scene and initially charged with first-degree battery, authorities said.