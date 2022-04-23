Court refuses 2 restaurants’ bid for damages over pandemic-rules losses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court said Friday that two restaurants cannot collect damages from insurance policies for losing business after the governor’s March 2020 order requiring restaurants to temporarily stop in-person dining amid rising covid-19 cases.

The case likely serves as a lesson to owners who believe they’ve purchased all-risk insurance for their businesses, thinking it would cover loss of revenue in all instances.

The problem is that the insurance policies specified coverage for loss from business interruption because of a direct physical loss or damage of property, but there were no physical aspects to the pandemic-related loss, the insurers argued and the court agreed.

“The mere loss of use of property, without more, does not meet the requirement for a direct physical loss of property,” the court said in a unanimous decision written by Justice Dana Oxley.

It was the first case in which the court had to consider whether the mere loss of use of business property constitutes direct physical loss of or damage to property to trigger coverage under the business interruption endorsement to an all-risk commercial property insurance policy.

The restaurants, Jesse’s Embers and the Wakonda Club, operate in Des Moines. They said they didn’t have coronavirus outbreaks and lost business only because the governor ordered restaurants closed except for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery as virus cases increased.

They filed claims on their all-risk commercial property insurance for income lost during the closure. The insurance companies denied payment, and the restaurant owners sued.

The court pointed out the cases are among hundreds from around the country addressing business interruption insurance coverage for businesses affected by similar government proclamations and orders stemming from the pandemic.

“While our decision today rests upon our interpretation of Iowa law and the specific language of the provisions at issue, we note that every federal appellate court that has addressed the same or very similar language has likewise held that the mere loss of use of property due to government orders made in response to the covid-19 pandemic does not constitute ‘direct physical loss’ of the insured’s property,” Oxley wrote.



