Covid-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas at fewer than five

Fewer than five people were hospitalized for covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas as of Friday, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The same was true Wednesday and Thursday.

The council report said in order to comply with privacy laws and protect the identities of patients, it would report case counts and hospitalizations if there were five or more patients.

The all-time high for hospitalizations was 183 patients Jan. 24.

There were 83 intensive care beds in use in Northwest Arkansas on Friday; the all-time high was 140 on Sept. 8. There were 23 ventilators in use Friday; the all-time high for ventilators was 87 on Sept. 2. These numbers include both those with covid-19 and other medical needs.

In the River Valley, there were four covid-19 patients at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith had two covid-19 patients Friday, down from three last week. One of the patients is in a covid-19 critical care unit, but none are on ventilators. Baptist Health Van Buren had no covid-19 patients Friday, said Brandon Riddle, communications specialist.

Benton County reported eight new covid-19 cases and Washington County had 22 Friday, according to data provided by the council. The combined 30 cases was the week's high, followed by a combined 28 cases Wednesday.

As of Friday, 56.3% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- were fully immunized against covid-19, and 57.2% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

Between April 15 and Friday, there were no covid-related deaths reported in Benton or Washington counties, according to officials in both counties' coroner offices.

Benton County has had 136 covid-related deaths this year; Washington County has had 109.



