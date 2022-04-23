Marriage Licenses

Jordan McDonald, 25, and Karis Evans, 24, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Thessing, 56, and Kayci Laduke, 34, both of Maumelle.

Heather Roberson, 37, and Kevin Simmons, 40, both of Sherwood.

Darwin Garza, 37, and Esni Chavez, 25, both of Alexander.

Arian Curtis, 23, and Antonio Jordan, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jason Dowling, 43, and Amanda Tribo, 45, both of Dallas, Texas.

Victor Gillerson, 20, and Machiya Pellom, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Devin Bailey, 38, and Jennifer Harris, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1355 Gregory Sporer v. Karin Sporer.

22-1356 Kati Myers v. Alan Myers.

22-1357 Shane Tropf v. Amanda Tropf.

22-1359 Lisa Davis v. Jonathan Davis.

22-1360 Mary Randolph v. Guy Vines.

22-1363 Dawn Pettit v. Kimberly Pettit.

22-1364 Corey Spting v. Kristie Spring.

22-1365 Vantasha Chestnut v. Tasia Chestnut.

22-1369 Donna Blackwell v. Brent Blackwell.

22-1371 Alexis Reid v. Adam Reid.

GRANTED

21-3922 Rebeeca Adams v. Ajii Winifield.

21-4316 Amanda Ferguson v. Martin Ferguson.

22-103 Fateema Wright v. Inkera Kelley.

22-774 Jamie Bazil v. Jason Bazil.

22-933 Sherri Simancas v. Donald Forbes.