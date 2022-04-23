Filming locally to battle violence

Pine Bluff ministers and high schools will be featured in the "From Nonviolence to No Violence" (NVNV) Campaign. Part of the national production will be filmed locally April 29.

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR) is collaborating with the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance (PBFCCMA) to change the lives of students in Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel schools. The success of this collaboration will be depicted in the presentation.

On April 29, a film crew from Virginia will be recording in Pine Bluff when Pastors on Patrol (POP) are inside high schools, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, the alliance's president.

Sessions will begin in the cafeteria at Watson Chapel High School at 7:15 a.m. with POP supporting Father Figure Friday. They will visit the classrooms for a discussion between students and pastors at 8:45 a.m.

The film crew will be at Dollarway High School at 11:30 a.m. and at Pine Bluff High School at 2 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., participants will hear success stories from Pen or Pencil alumnus Rebecca C. Newby, assistant principal at Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy, and Joey J. Gardner, senior director of clinical operations at Empowerment Healthcare Solutions and adjunct instructor at Capella University and Pulaski Tech College.

Pastors on Patrol are introducing nationally the demonstration while serving as faith-based mentors and using Martin Luther King Jr.'s Six Principles of Nonviolence with other strategies as tools to reduce violence and negative behaviors on school campuses.

"I am pleased to work with these faith leaders focused on ways to reduce violence on school campuses in Pine Bluff, i.e., verbal conflicts, hitting/pushing, gang behavior, insubordination, bullying, fighting, and classroom disruption," said Charles E. Howard, member of the ministerial alliance.

"As violence rise among youngster around the nation especially, on school campuses, it has become critical that we deploy a strategy involving faith-based mentors," said Jason L. Williams, an alliance member. "These spiritual measures carried out by men and women of faith who care deeply for our youth are a powerful and effective line of defense in the prevention of youth violence."