Governor planning for travel out of state; he says taxpayers not hit by every bill





While Arkansas' governor is planning to take trips outside the state in coming months, Arkansas taxpayers won't always be the ones footing the bill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that over the course of the next three to four months, he will be traveling to different states starting with a trip to New Hampshire next week, but the state's taxpayers won't be paying for it.

"It's generally for multiple purposes," he said. "The question always comes up -- who pays for this? And I want to take a conservative approach, so I have my national platform organization that will be paying for this trip coming to New Hampshire even though it has some legitimate economic purposes."

Hutchinson said every trip might be different, but he wanted the public to know that the administration is trying to take a conservative approach when it comes to visiting other areas.

The announcement follows a recent trip by Hutchinson to Illinois, where he visited the University of Chicago Law School on Tuesday.

Shealyn Sowers, spokeswoman for the governor's office, said Hutchinson spoke at a lunch gathering of the Federalist Society and flew back home afterward to speak to members of the UCA President's Leadership Class at the Governor's Mansion.

"As with all out-of-state speaking engagements, this is a chance for Governor Hutchinson to market Arkansas. The Federalist Society hosts several of these events each quarter," she said. "The purpose is to allow Federalist Society members and other law students to hear from leading conservative lawyers, judges, and legal scholars."

She said that at the lunch, the governor spoke "about how his career as a lawyer paved his way to public service and about his conservative leadership during covid-19."

Sowers said the trip cost $1,117.36 for the flight and hotel and that Jordan Burgess, chief legal counsel for the governor, accompanied him. She said the trip was paid for out of funds in the governor's budget.



