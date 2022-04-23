Greenway bridge approach in Bentonville needs to be shored up

Drone video of the damage

BENTONVILLE -- The western approach to the red iron bridge crossing Little Sugar Creek will need to be replaced because of damage caused by recent rain, a city official said.

The bridge is closed until further notice, according to a news release.

Soil around the approach was washed away by rain last week, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director. The same thing happened last year when even heavier rain and flooding also impacted Lake Bella Vista dam about half a mile to the north.

The NWA Trailblazers built a 10-foot-long by 10-foot-wide bridge at the western approach to the main bridge last year in an effort to shore up the area. The Trailblazers are a nonprofit organization that develops multiuse trails, according to its website.

The main bridge, which is embedded in bedrock, wasn't damaged, Wright said.

Wright said city officials hope to have bid requests ready to go out Sunday for a new approach and creek stabilization. The bridge put up by the Trailblazers will be taken down as part of the process, he said.

It should be a quick fix once the City Council approves a contract, but that might not happen until June, Wright said.

The iron bridge is the southern anchor to the Lake Bella Vista Trail. There is a 1.75-mile, hard-surface trail around the park, but the north end has a locked gate at the damaged dam, so walkers cannot make a full loop.

A proposed detour for the segment of the Razorback Greenway by the bridge isn't available, according to the release.

Meanwhile, there is a connectivity problem from Lake Bella Vista south to the Slaughter Pen trails in north Bentonville, Wright said. A tunnel under the bypass interchange in north Bentonville for the relocated Razorback Greenway is complete, but a tie-in linking the south end of the tunnel to the rest of the greenway has not been built.

The city is working on that. First it had to get approval for the project from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because the project touches a floodplain. FEMA granted its approval of the project earlier this week, Wright said.

Next, the city must get approval from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which is paying for part of the project and is involved in the design, he said. He expects the department will soon follow up with approval and authorization to bid the project now that FEMA has given its approval, Wright said.

"I'd guess we start the bid process for this project in early summer and are under construction around Labor Day. But all this is an optimistic guess at this point," he said.

The Razorback Greenway is a 40-mile, primarily off-road, shared-use trail extending from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista. About 11 miles of the greenway are in Bentonville, Wright said.

Another portion of the Razorback Greenway trail in Bentonville recently was moved because of construction associated with the expansion of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Northeast A Street from Northeast Park Street to Northeast Cub Circle is closed to vehicles. The anticipated timeline for the closing is up to two years, according to the city. Vehicles will detour onto Northeast Seventh Street.

A defined path using barriers will be set up along Northeast A Street, a two-lane road. The path will be 10 to 12 feet wide, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

The western approach to the red iron bridge that crosses Little Sugar Creek at Lake Bella Vista will need to be replaced because of damage caused by recent rain, a city official said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



