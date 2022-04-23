Group of veterans slated for Handicap

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's true championship goes today.

Horse racing's mature elite have long gathered for each incarnation of the Oaklawn Handicap. Eight are entered for today's Grade II $1 million Oaklawn Handicap over 1 1/8 miles for horses 4 years old and up.

Post time for the Oaklawn Handicap, the 11th of 12 races on today's card, is scheduled for 5:41 p.m.

"There are a lot of people who have always looked at this race far more favorably than they do the Arkansas Derby," said jockey Jon Court, who is set to ride Last Samurai, the 8-1 morning-line co-fifth choice. "Everybody talks about derbies, but with derbies, you're still talking about juvenile horses, and now we get to watch older horses who are much more proven."

Noteworthy Oaklawn Handicap winners and contenders since the race was first run in 1950 include Alydar, Cigar, Concern, Cryptoclearance, Lil E. Tee, Snow Chief, Temperence Hill and other equine stars.

"It's a pretty prestigious race," said Robertino Diodoro, who trains Thomas Shelby, also an 8-1 choice. "It's huge for sure."

Diodoro trained the 2017 Oaklawn Handicap winner Inside Straight.

Fearless, a 6-year-old gelded son of Ghostzapper with Jose Ortiz set to ride from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher's stable, has a 3-3-1 record in his past eight graded-stakes starts, including a second-place finish in last season's Oaklawn Handicap. He won Gulfstream's Grade III Ghostzapper on April 2.

Plainsman, owned by Hot Springs resident John Ed Anthony, has a recent graded-stakes run of 5 2-1-2 from the Oaklawn barn of two-time Eclipse Award trainer of the year Brad Cox. His recent success has been earmarked by wins in the Grade III AckAck at Churchill Downs last October and Oaklawn's Grade III Razorback Handicap on Feb. 12.

Joel Rosario, the 2021 Eclipse jockey of the year, has ridden two of the three career graded-stakes wins for Plainsman, a 7-year-old son of Flatter, and is his listed rider for the Oaklawn Handicap.

"It's very nice to ride him back," Rosario said. "I thank the owner for the opportunity he's given me. He's a really nice horse. He always tries really hard. It's definitely a tough race, but we'll see what happens."

Thomas Shelby, a 6-year-old gelded son of Curlin, has finished no better than second but no worse than fourth in four front-running Oaklawn stakes attempts this season. He was second in the Razorback, a neck behind Plainsman.

"He's just tough," Diodoro said. "He just gives you a 110%. We're going to see if we can get loose on the lead and try to steal it."

Last Samurai, a 4-year-old son of Malibu Moon owned by Willis Horton of Marshall, finished a closing neck behind the winner in Oaklawn's Temperence Hill over 1 1/2 miles on April 3 in his last start.

"This race is loaded with that kind of money on the line," Court said.

Danny Caldwell's 9-year-old Rated R Superstar, a fan-favorite son of Kodiak Cowboy trained by Federico Villafranco with Ricardo Santana Jr. set to ride, was a longshot winner twice in three Oaklawn stakes attempts this season. His celebrated surprises include an 8-1 win over favored Plainsman in his last start, the Grade III Essex Handicap at Oaklawn.

"I couldn't ask for him to be doing any better," Caldwell said. "I think he'll run his race. If the track favors closers, that will give us a shot. I think he'll be right there at the end."

Diodoro said he knows of the Oaklawn Handicap's reputation and the depth of today's field.

"They're all tough," he said. "Plainsman and, of course, Fearless shipping in now is very tough, but it's just a solid group of horses."